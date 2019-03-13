Watch: Errol Spence, Mikey Garcia and Chris Arreola public workouts

Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia showed off their form for the public on Tuesday, ahead of their pay-per-view clash this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The two will face off for the IBF welterweight title belt currently held by Spence, as Garcia steps up to welterweight for the first time in search of a championship in his fifth division.

Also at the workout was Chris Arreola, the former heavyweight title challenger who faces Jean Pierre Augustin on the undercard.

