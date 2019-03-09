Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkoski Ep. 30: How We Got Here

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Former HBO Sports marketing executive Evan Rutkowski gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching on TV.

This week, Evan reviews the recent broadcasts on DAZN (Rios-Soto), FSI (Dirrell-Yildirim) and Showtime (DeGale-Eubank/Lara-Castana), previews the rumored Deontay Wilder-Dominic Breazeale PPV and his upcoming podcast/article schedule, and discusses “how we got here” in terms of boxing’s current network/streaming platform landscape.

