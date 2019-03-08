Saul Juarez defeats Mario Andrade with cut-shortened technical decision

In a clash of junior flyweight contenders, Saul Juarez won by technical decision over Mario Andrade Friday night at the Deportivo Trabajadores Del Metro in Mexico City.

The fight was a rematch from their split-decision draw on July 27, which also took place in Mexico City.

Juarez left no doubt this time around as he was aggressor and connected the more-effective punches throughout the fight.

Juarez, who lost by unanimous decision to WBC titleholder Ken Shiro in his previous fight on Dec. 30, momentarily stunned Andrade against the ropes near the end of round two, but was not able to follow up.

The taller Andrade was not able to get on track, even in the middle rounds, when the pace of the fight slowed.

The fight ended early in the seventh round when an accidental clash of heads opened a cut over the right eye of Andrade. After consulting with the ringside physician, referee Carlos Castanon stopped the fight.

Because a WBC regional title was on the line, Castanon deducted a point from Juarez, as he was unaffected by the clash of heads.

Scores were 67-66, 67-65, and 68-64 for Juarez, who improves to 25-9-2, 13 knockouts. He is ranked number 13 by the WBC.

“I was dominating the fight,” said Juarez after the fight. “I didn’t want the fight to end the way it did. I wanted to win the fight without any doubts. I’m happy with my performance.

Andrade, who is ranked number seven by the WBC, falls to 14-8-6 (4 KOs).

In a minor upset on paper, junior flyweight Sergio Mejia defeated Adrian Curiel (11-2, 3 KOs) by majority decision. One judge scored the bout 57-57, while the other two judges scored the bout 58-57 for Mejia (3-2).

Strawweight Ana Laura Reyes defeated Aide Ruiz (6-8) by unanimous decision over four rounds. Scores were 40-36, 40-37, and 39-37 for Reyes, who improves to 4-6.

In a clash of unbeaten junior middleweights, Kevin Salgado (8-0, 5 KOs) dropped Jose Zain Palma (2-1) four times en route to a second round knockout. Time of the knockout was 49 seconds.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at @FSalazarBoxing

