Bivol, Smith Jr. make weight; Hooker needs multiple trips to scale

Neither Dmitry Bivol nor Joe Smith Jr. had any issues on the scales. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Maurice Hooker needed all the time he could get to eventually make the junior welterweight limit on Friday.

The Dallas native, who reportedly weighed as much as five pounds over earlier in the day, stepped on the scale naked and initially weighed in a half pound over. Then, according to reports on site, hit the restroom and came in still with a quarter pound to lose. On his fourth and final attempt, Hooker (25-0-3, 17 knockouts) finally made the 140-pound limit, meaning he’ll enter the ring Saturday night against Mikkel LesPierre with his title around his weight.

LesPierre (21-0-1, 10 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y. had no issues make weight, coming in well under at 138.75 pounds.

There was far less drama on the scales for the other featured fights in the light heavyweight division.

Dmitry Bivol (15-0, 11 knockouts) of St. Petersburg, Russia weighed 173.5 pounds for his fifth defense of the WBA light heavyweight title, while Long Island’s Joe Smith Jr (24-2, 20 KOs) was slightly lighter at 173. The Bivol-Smith Jr. fight will headline the card at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, N.Y., which will be streamed live on DAZN.

Callum Johnson (17-1, 12 KOs), the British fighter seeking to bounce back from his KO loss to Artur Beterbiev last October, weighed 173 pounds, while Long Island’s Sean Monaghan (29-2, 17 KOs), who himself is seeking to regain his footing after losses in two of his last three outings, was 174 pounds.

The show begins streaming at 7 p.m. ET.

