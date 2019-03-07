Saul Juarez vs. Mario Andrade rematch headlines Boxeo Telemundo in Mexico

Junior flyweight contenders Saul Juarez and Mario Andrade will do battle once again Friday night, March 8 at the Deportivo Trabajadores Del Metro in Mexico City.

The 10-round bout will air on Telemundo (11:35 p.m. ET/ PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Juarez weighed in at 108 pounds. Andrade weighed 107 pounds.

The fight is a rematch of their back-and-forth battle on July 27, which also took place in Mexico City. The fight ended in a split-decision draw.

Juarez (24-9-2, 13 knockouts) would challenge WBC world titleholder Ken Shiro five months later but lost by unanimous decision over 12 rounds.

Andrade (14-7-6, 4 KOs) fought again on Nov. 3, stopping Jorge Arguelles Hernandez in the seventh round.

Both Juarez and Andrade reside in Mexico City, and promoters are anticipating a sell-out crowd. Andrade will have a significant height and reach advantage over Juarez.

“Their first fight was very good,” All Star Boxing’s promoter Tuto Zabala told The Ring on Tuesday night. “We actually signed the rematch that same night and it would have taken place in November, but Saul received the world title opportunity.”

“Both fighters are ranked by the WBC and are both hungry to fight for a world title belt. There’s no favorite going into this fight.”

Juarez is ranked No. 13 by the WBC. Andrade is ranked seventh.

Former world strawweight title challenger Julian Yedras (24-4, 13 KOs) will square off against Alejandro Villasenor Hernandez (7-3, 3 KOs) in a six-round flyweight bout. Yedras has lost his last three bouts.

Adrian Curiel (11-1, 3 KOs) will face Sergio Mejia (2-2) in a six-round junior flyweight bout.

Junior middleweight Kevin Salgado (7-0, 4 KOs) will square off against Jose Zain Palma (2-0) in a six-round bout.

