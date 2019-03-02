Jordan Gill dominates Emmanuel Dominguez, scores third-round stoppage

Gill blasts his way through Emmanuel Dominguez. Photo by Matchroom Boxing

Highly-touted featherweight prospect Jordan “The Thrill” Gill scored a very impressive third-round stoppage of Mexico’s Emmanuel Dominguez at the East of England Arena in Peterborough. The official time of the stoppage was 1:55.

The popular Gill, who fights out of Chatteris in England, was red-hot from the opening bell, utilizing a noticeable advantage in handspeed to land with punishing jabs and jolting power shots. Dominguez was hurt multiple times in the opening two sessions and appeared genuinely shocked by what was in front of him.

Gill (23-0, 7 knockouts) built on that success in the third, flooring his outgunned opponent with a vicious barrage of hooks. The visitor rose gamely, but a short right hand floored him again and this time Dominguez was badly hurt. He somehow found his feet but was under fire and helpless against the ropes when referee Bob Williams came to his rescue.

“I really enjoyed tonight, the crowd lifted me and I can’t think everyone enough for supporting me,” said Gill in a post-fight interview with Sky Sports in the U.K.

“If I hit someone with eight ounce gloves, despite my (knockout) record, I can actually punch. I turned pro at 18 and I’m 24 now. I’m starting to come into my prime, I’ve had 23 fights and I’m ready for bigger and better things.”

Trained by acclaimed coach Dave Coldwell, Gill is definitely one to watch. He’s talented, quick-fisted, sharp and very confident in his ability. Time will tell if that ability can carry him through the levels.

Dominguez, who hadn’t suffered a stoppage loss in almost five years, falls to 24-8-2 (16 KOs).

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.