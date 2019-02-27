Jaime Munguia-Dennis Hogan set for April 13 in Monterrey, Mexico

Jaime Munguia attempts to blast Takeshi Inoue with a left uppercut but the Japanese challenger stalked through every power shot. Photo by Tom Hogan-HoganPhotos / Golden Boy Promotions

WBO junior middleweight titleholder Jaime Munguia will make his fourth defense against mandatory challenger Dennis Hogan on Apr. 13, Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez told The Ring Wednesday afternoon.

“(The fight) is done,” said Gomez.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, and will be broadcast on DAZN in the U.S.

With representatives from both sides agreeing terms for the contest, the WBO announced Wednesday that the purse bid, which was scheduled for Mar. 4, had been cancelled.

Munguia (32-0, 26 knockouts), who resides in Tijuana, Mexico, won a 12-round unanimous decision over Takeshi Inoue on Jan. 26 in Houston. He is currently rated No. 3 by The Ring at 154 pounds.

The 22-year-old pressure-puncher will have a significant height and reach advantage over his next challenger who is four inches shorter.

Hogan (28-1-1, 7 KOs), who has been the mandatory challenger for several months, will be fighting for a world title belt for the first time in his career.

The 33-year-old, who is originally from Ireland and now resides in Brisbane, Australia, has won his last six bouts since losing a unanimous decision to Jack Culcay in December 2015.

Also fighting on the card will be junior featherweight contender Diego De La Hoya, who is reportedly making his debut as a featherweight.

De La Hoya was scheduled to fight Edixon Perez of Venezuela on Nov. 17 in a homecoming fight in Mexicali, Mexico. However, he had to withdraw when he fell ill from dehydration in an attempt to make the 122-pound limit.

“Diego was originally scheduled to fight on Mar. 30 (in Indio, California), but he will now fight in Monterrey,” Gomez told The Ring.

De La Hoya (21-0, 10 KOs), who is trained by Joel Diaz, is ranked No. 8 by The Ring at 122 pounds, and is the mandatory challenger to face WBO titleholder Emanuel Navarrete.

A source told The Ring that De La Hoya is penciled to face veteran Enrique Bernache (24-12, 12 KOs) of Mexico.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.