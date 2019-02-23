Chris Eubank Jr. clearly outpoints James DeGale in untidy UK showdown

LONDON – Chris Eubank Jr. burst through the glass ceiling of his career with a comprehensive win over bitter rival James DeGale on a dramatic night at the O2 Arena.

Eubank was a clear winner, even though two of the official scorecards told the tale of a close fight. Eubank (28-2, 21 KOs) won by scores of 114-112, 115-112 and 117-109.

DeGale (25-3-1, 15 KOs) was dropped in Rounds 2 and 10, but Eubank lost a point for slamming DeGale to the deck following a clinch in Round 11. Both fighters had been cut by then and it was often untidy.

DeGale rarely threw combinations, while Eubank found it hard to rubberstamp his dominance by sealing a stoppage.

DeGale, an Olympic gold medalist and former two-time super middleweight titleholder, had said a loss would spell the end of his career beforehand and he gave his opponent credit at the end.

“I left my mark in boxing,” said DeGale, who said he was ‘pretty sure he’d scaled the heights in the sport’ indicating that he would retire. “I just didn’t do enough. He was nicking the rounds. I just didn’t do enough.”

A full story from ringside reporter Tris Dixon will follow shortly.

