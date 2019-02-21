Unbeaten Yomar Alamo faces Manuel Mendez in Boxeo Telemundo crossroads fight

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Unbeaten fighter Yomar Alamo and Manuel Mendez will square off in a crossroads bout Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

The 10-round lightweight bout will air on Telemundo (11:35 p.m. ET/ PT). Alamo-Mendez will open the 30th year of the longtime ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ series on the Spanish-language network.

The fight will be another chapter in the historic rivalry between fighters from Mexico and Puerto Rico.

“I expect a very even fight because of their styles,” promoter Tuto Zabala told The Ring Wednesday. “These are two fighters with a lot of hunger to win.”

Alamo (15-0, 12 knockouts), who resides in Caguas, Puerto Rico, knocked out veteran Wilfredo Buelvas in round four on July 28. It was his only fight of 2018.

The 23-year-old Alamo has stopped his last five opponents.

Mendez (16-4-3, 11 KOs) will be a signifiant step-up for Alamo. Mendez has faced several prospects and gatekeepers.

The 28-year-old Mendez, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Colton, lost a close 10 round majority decision to unbeaten prospect Jonathan Navarro on Dec. 8. Five weeks prior to the Navarro fight, Mendez lost by unanimous decision to Sonny Fredrickson.

Mendez does have a knockout win over former prospect Vitor Jones, who is the nephew of Acelino Freitas, in 2016 and unbeaten Gilberto Espinoza on June 22.

In the co-feature, bantamweight Antonio Vargas (9-0, 3 KOs) of Kissimmee will face Lucas Rafael Baez (34-17-5, 18 KOs) of Argentina in an eight round bout.

Unbeaten Carlos Monroe (11-0, 8 KOs) of Conyers, Georgia will square off against Mexico City’s Jonathan Tavira (17-6, 13 KOs) in a 10 round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000.

