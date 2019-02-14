Ivan Baranchyk ‘still out’ of the WBSS, management working to ‘resolve issues’

(Left to right) Boxing manager David McWater, junior welterweight titleholder Ivan Baranchyk and trainer Pedro Diaz.

Ivan Baranchyk is playing the waiting game as his people, led by manager David McWater, work to determine whether or not the 26-year-old Russian-born hitter will take part in the World Boxing Super Series 140-pound semi-final against Josh Taylor.

On Jan. 30, McWater and Team Baranchyk, including promoters Lou DiBella and Tony Holden, advised one and all that they were out.

No pre-finale for Ivan because apparently the WBSS bosses were not doing right with the finances. Ivan had to wait two months to receive his win bonus for a quarter-final victory over Anthony Yigit, McWater said. To be safe, money for the semis should be put up in escrow, but McWater said the WBSS side would not agree to that.

Meanwhile, posters are out which tout a Josh Taylor (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Baranchyk (19-0, 12 KOs) bout to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on May 18.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, says McWater.

“We are still out but trying to resolve issues,” the NY-based showrunner of the Split T management outfit, which boasts Teofimo Lopez under their banner, told me.

Is there a time frame for re-entry, or final and total exit from the tournament?

“Not sure when,” the deal-maker said.

That May 18 date seems like a no-fly zone for Team Baranchyk, then. “No, that’s one of the issues we are trying to resolve,” McWater shared.

As of right now, that May date is being planned and built around, with the WBSS crew announcing that the bantamweight semi-final, pitting Naoya Inoue against IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez, has been added to the card.

Kalle Sauerland, who oversees the day-to-day handling of the WBSS extravaganza, told IFL’s Kugan Cassius that news coverage which speaks on turmoil regarding finances is not how it’s been portrayed.

Sauerland played up the two semi-finals, speaking about them in the present tense as if May 18 is locked in. He seemed upbeat and wasn’t acting defensive about the financial matters which have made the media. He did say he didn’t like how the media was alerted regarding the lagging finances, calling it a “negotiating tactic” on the part of Baranchyk’s management. He said, “We’re having a very good dialogue with them at the moment,” and that Baranchyk is contractually bound to fulfill the listed date. Does Sauerland have a Plan B if Baranchyk stays out? He does, but would prefer for this matter to be sorted out. “I believe Baranchyk will fight, and I believe the manager is doing his job and doing a very good job.”

So the fighter waits in the hope that things get ironed out, so he can do what he was born to do; lace up the gloves and rumble. Right now, the rumbling is being done via email and phone, among the suits and executives.

Michael Woods is @Woodsy1069 on Twitter

