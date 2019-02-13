Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury close to finalizing deal for May 18 rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are more likely to clash again before either fights Joshua.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are close to finalizing a deal that would pit them in a rematch of their heavyweight championship fight that resulted in a draw, industry sources told The Ring.

The encore encounter is slated to take place May 18 with Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the front-runner to hold the title tilt, per sources. MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is also a possibility.

PBC officials and Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, have been negotiating for weeks, and now that the deal’s within reach, an announcement is expected next week, per sources.

Wilder and Fury met in a highly anticipated heavyweight title tilt on December 1 in Los Angeles, a fight that ended in a controversial draw. Fury, the lineal champion, outboxed Wilder for large stretches of the fight, but he was planted on the canvas twice by the America. Wilder dropped the Brit in Round 9 and then crushed him to the mat in the final round.

The Showtime pay-per-view generated approximately 325,000 buys, according to industry sources, making it a commercial success and practically ensuring a rematch. Both sides retained a rematch clause, and to help matters along, the WBC, whose title Wilder holds, ordered the fight.

A purse bid was scheduled for Tuesday, but the WBC gave the sides an extension with a deal near fruition. The rematch will be a PPV as well.

The fight will take place just weeks before Anthony Joshua defends his unified heavyweight championship against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller in New York.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

