Tim Tszyu batters Denton Vassell, scores second-round stoppage

A chip off the old block.

Unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Tim Tszyu made quick work of late-substitute Denton Vassell, brutally halting the former Commonwealth welterweight champion in two rounds at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia, on Friday.

Tszyu, the son of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, pounced on his prey in the opening round, landing multiple right hands on a relatively easy target. The 34-year-old Vassell, who has been in decline over the last few years, was dazzled by what was in front of him and the writing was on the wall.

In the second round Tszyu pursued his wary opponent to the ropes and decked him with a sharp right hand. Vassell, who hails from Manchester, England, did well to find his feet, but Tszyu followed up with a brutal two-fisted assault. The referee’s stoppage was simultaneous with the white towel from Vassell’s corner.

Tszyu (12-0, 10 knockouts) doesn’t only possess a famous surname – he possesses serious talent and hitting power.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

