Mairis Briedis-Krzysztof Glowacki WBSS cruiserweight semi-final set for June 15

Photo by World Boxing Super Series

Mairis Briedis will have home advantage against southpaw Krzysztof Glowacki in the semi-finals of the cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series on June 15 in Riga, Latvia.

Briedis, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 200 pounds behind champion Aleksandr Usyk, outpointed Germany’s Noel Mikaelian to book his second semi-final slot in the elimination tournament. In January of last year the former WBC titleholder was outpointed by Usyk, who would go on to win the Ali trophy in season one.

“I can’t wait for the opportunity to get to the final,” said Briedis (25-1, 18 knockouts). “We are going to have another boxing celebration in Latvia that will be watched by the whole world and give me a second chance in front of my people to achieve what I missed the first season.”

Former WBO titleholder Glowacki, who is rated No. 4 by The Ring, scored a 12-round unanimous decision over Maksim Vlasov to book his date with Briedis.

“I can’t wait to get in the ring in Riga,” said Glowacki (31-1, 19 KOs). “I’m confident I’ll beat Mairis on June 15 and move on and win the WBSS tournament and the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”

“We are expecting another exciting night at the Arena Riga,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer. “The 200-pound tournament is about finding the best cruiserweight for the future. Both Briedis and Glowacki are eager – and have the potential – to be that boxer and they will produce a spectacular semi-final.”

On Monday, Briedis and Glowacki will come face to face at a press conference in Riga.

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated semi-final in Riga on June 15 will go on sale soon. Fans are encouraged to sign-up for Ticket Alerts to receive an email reminder when tickets can be purchased.

Information courtesy of a press release issued by the World Boxing Super Series.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.