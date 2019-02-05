WBO orders Jaime Munguia-Dennis Hogan negotiations

Photo courtesy of Tom Hogan

The WBO has ordered negotiations to take place between world junior middleweight titleholder Jaime Munguia and mandatory challenger Dennis Hogan.

Representatives of both sides have 30 days to finalize a deal, retroactive to this past Sunday. Should a deal not be reached, a purse bid will be ordered.

The 22-year-old Munguia, who resides in Tijuana, Mexico, is co-promoted by Zanfer and Golden Boy Promotions.

Munguia (32-0, 26 knockouts) successfully defended the WBO title in his last bout on Jan. 26, defeating Takashi Inoue by unanimous decision over 12 rounds. It was his third successful defense of the title he won from Sadam Ali on May 12.

Hogan (28-1-1, 7 KOs), who is originally from Ireland and now resides in Brisbane, Australia suburb of Newstead, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jamie Weetch on Dec. 15.

The 33-year-old Hogan, who is promoted by DDP Sports, has won his last six bouts since a unanimous decision loss to Jack Culcay in December of 2015.

Munguia is penciled to return to the ring in April in Mexico and would be streamed live on DAZN and on Azteca TV throughout Mexico.

The WBO also announced the minimum acceptable bid for the junior middleweight division is $200,000.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene and FightNights. com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at @FSalazarBoxing.

