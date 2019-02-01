Watch: Garcia responds to Errol Spence’s “Mikey looks fat and sloppy” comment

Watch exclusive footage of Mikey Garcia’s explosive conditioning drills to prepare him for the fight of his career, the March 16 challenge to IBF welterweight titleholder Errol Spence.

In part three of Cynthia Conte’s interview, Garcia, a world titleholder from featherweight to junior welterweight, details the training, recovery and diet that he believes will enable him to take down the most feared 147 pounder in the game. Garcia also responds to Spence’s comments that his training has made him look “fat and sloppy.”

RingTV’s Conte was on the scene at the SNAC training center owned and operated by Victor Conte (no relation), and there are more exclusive interviews and footage to come.

