Callum Johnson-Sean Monaghan set for March 9 at the Turning Stone

Callum Johnson. Photo courtesy of Matchroom Boxing

Light heavyweights Callum Johnson and Sean Monaghan will clash at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, on March 9.

Johnson, 33, is coming off a stoppage defeat to fearsome IBF titleholder Artur Beterbiev in October. In a wild shootout, Johnson hit the deck in the opening round before dropping the champion with a left hook in Round 2. Beterbiev was able to recuperate, however, and ended matters in the fourth.

“I was gutted in the Beterbiev fight because I felt the occasion maybe got to me,” said Johnson (17-1 12 knockouts). “But I still had good moments in the fight and I’ve learned a lot from it. I know that if a second shot comes my way, I will be more than ready with the experience behind me.

“Sean always puts everything into his fights and he badly needs this win, just like I do, so there should be fireworks.”

Monaghan, who hails from Mineola, New York, is coming off a 10-round decision loss to Sullivan Barerra in November.

The 37-year-old views this fight as a must-win to keep his own world title dreams alive.

“I’ve had my eye on Callum since before the Beterbiev fight,” said Monaghan (29-2, 17 KOs).

“He has a come forward pressure-style and our styles should make for a fan-friendly fight. I know these Brits always come in shape so I’m already working very hard. This is a fight I absolutely need to win. No excuses, it’s do or die for me.”

Johnson vs. Monaghan will support a world title doubleheader at the Turning Stone. Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA light heavyweight title against Joe Smith Jr. and Maurice Hooker puts his WBO junior welterweight title on the line against unbeaten challenger Mikkel LesPierre. Also, Ohio native Otha Jones III makes his pro debut on the card, with more undercard action to be announced.

This card will be broadcast live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW PRICED FROM $49 VIA TICKETMASTER.COM

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.