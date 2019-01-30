Watch: Mikey Garcia says timing, speed and footwork are keys to beating Errol Spence

In part 2 of his interview with Cynthia Conte, Mikey Garcia discusses how he’s preparing his body to move up in weight, focusing on accentuating on his best assets instead of trying to overpower the bigger Errol Spence on March 16.

Take a look at Garcia’s training at the SNAC Gym as he prepares to step up to 147 pounds for the first time against another unbeaten fighter.

(Watch: Mikey Garcia discusses moving up to 147, preparing for Errol Spence at SNAC)

No posts found.