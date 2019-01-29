Watch: Mikey Garcia discusses moving up to 147, preparing for Errol Spence at SNAC

In part 1 of Mikey Garcia’s conversation with Cynthia Conte, the unbeaten star from Oxnard, California discusses preparations for his March 16 fight against Errol Spence at the SNAC Gym, and reveals that neither his brother or father wanted the fight initially.

Garcia also discussed his recent title fights with Sergey Lipinets and Robert Easter, and explained one of the SNAC camp’s extreme strength/conditioning drills (with exclusive footage). Garcia challenges Spence for the IBF 147-pound title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, live on FOX PPV.

