George Groves, former WBA 168-pound champion, retires from boxing

Former WBA super middleweight titleholder George Groves has called time on his decade-long boxing career.

The popular Londoner, who is still rated No. 5 by The Ring at 168 pounds, made the announcement via his official Instagram account on Monday.

Groves (28-4, 20 knockouts) holds victories over James DeGale, Martin Murray, Chris Eubank Jr. and Fedor Chudinov, who he defeated to capture his world title in May 2017.

Setbacks came against the very best; Carl Froch (twice), Badou Jack and, more recently, Callum Smith in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

At his best, Groves was an excellent boxer-puncher with a solid jab, powerful right cross and underrated ring craft.

The announcement goes as follows:

To my friends, family, and all of the people who have supported me throughout my career.

After taking a little time to reflect on the recent events on my career, I have decided that it is time for me to retire as a professional fighter. In 2017, I boxed in front of a home crowd in Sheffield and became the WBA super middleweight world champion. After four attempts I had finally fulfilled my childhood dream, and the experience was as great as I had always imagined it would be. It was without doubt the best moment of my career.

Some of you might think it odd that I’m choosing this time to retire. I’m still young, still fit and healthy, and there are still some big fights out there for me. But it’s for these reasons that I am choosing to retire now. I have a young family at home; it’s time to spend some of the better days with them. I don’t want there to be a time where I’m “too old” to box on, or where an injury retires me in or out of the ring. Over the years I have seen and sadly known the dangers of the sport, and I want to respectfully bow out while I’m at the top of my game. I’ve learned that doesn’t always mean coming off the back of a win. I’ve boxed at the highest level, all over the world, I’ve been a champion, and I’ll be leaving the sport (relatively!) intact.

Groves, 30, then goes on to thank all the people who have contributed to his enormous success in the sport.

The Ring wish to extend their best wishes for the future to George and his family.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

