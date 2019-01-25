Jaime Munguia, Takeshi Inoue make weight in Houston

Photo from Jaime Munguia's Twitter account

Jaime Munguia is on schedule for a busy year, making the third defense of his WBO junior middleweight title since winning it less than a year ago in May of 2018.

He checked in at 153.2 pounds on Friday, ahead of his fight against Takeshi Inoue, who was 153.6 pounds, which takes place Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Munguia (31-0, 26 knockouts) is trained by Robert Alcazar, the man who guided Oscar de la Hoya to early success in his pro career, and is just 22 years old. He faces Inoue (13-0-1, 7 KOs), who is seven years older, and will be fighting for the first time in the United States, a country which he said he “idolized” since he was young.

The 12-round fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Promotions and Teiken Promotions and headlines a card that will be streamed live on DAZN, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

In the co-main event, Jesus Rojas (26-2-2, 19 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto faces Xu Can (15-2, 2 KOs) of Kunming, China for the WBA “regular” featherweight belt. Rojas weighed 126 while Can weighed 125.6.

“Xu Can is a great fighter and I was very happy to have another opportunity to defend my title.” said Rojas at the media workout earlier this week.

Also in action, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (11-0, 11 KOs) jumps back into the ring for the first time since September, facing Jesus Valdez (23-4-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-round fight. Ortiz weighed 142 pounds while Valdez was 143.6 pounds.

Lightweights – 4 rounds

Alex Santana (Pro Debut): 134 pounds

John Rincon (1-0, 1 KO): 134.4 pounds

Junior middleweights – 6 rounds

Alex Rincon (5-0, 5 KOs): 153.3 pounds

Jeremy Ramos (10-5, 4 KOs): 152.8 pounds

Junior featherweights – 10 rounds

Alberto Melian (3-0, 2 KOs): 121.4 pounds

Edgar Ortega (10-1-2, 5 KOs): 122 pounds

Junior welterweights – 6 rounds

George Rincon (5-0, 2 KOs): 139.6 pounds

Emmanuel Valadez (5-6, 4 KOs): 139.6 pounds

