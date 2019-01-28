Jarrell Miller offered heavyweight title shot at Anthony Joshua; bout could land June 1 in N.Y.

IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua, at long last, appears headed for his U.S. debut.

The unified heavyweight champion is in talks to fight Jarrell “Big Baby Miller on June 1 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, industry sources told The Ring. The bout — if a deal is completed — would deliver a second signature boxing for DAZN in as many months (Canelo Alvarez defends his Ring middleweight championship vs. Daniel Jacobs on May 4.)

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, offered “Big Baby” a multi-million dollar payday for his first title opportunity, per sources. However, the sides are still negotiating. A deal is also being discussed that would pit Joshua in a rematch against Dillian Whyte in the U.K., per sources. It appears increasingly likely that Joshua will fight Miller instead.

Miller (23-0-1, 20 knockouts) is a viable opponent for Joshua’s long-awaited entrance into the North American market. The Brooklyn, New York, naive is brash, large (he routinely weights well over 300 pounds) and incredibly charismatic. The Ring’s No. 8 heavyweight is also a volume-puncher who comes forward.

Miller, 30, was slated to return on January 18, but an opponent couldn’t be secured in time. He’s been in discussions for a fight with Trevor Bryan, but that fight would be scrapped — for now — if the Joshua deal is finalized, per sources.

Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) is The Ring’s top-rated heavyweight. The 29-year-old Brit has long starred in the U.K., but he’s never competed outside the area. April 13 is reserved at Wembley Stadium in London for Joshua’s first fight in 2019, but according to sources, the venue only is interested in fights with Whyte, Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

With less than 11 weeks to go, April 13 is now dead for any possible fight with Whyte, per sources. That fight could still happen at a later date, but Miller appears to have the inside track to landing the kind of opportunity he’s long sought.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

