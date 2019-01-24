Andrew Moloney-Miguel Gonzalez set for March 22, bout confirmed as WBA 115-pound title eliminator

Australian boxer-puncher Andrew Moloney will face Miguel Gonzalez in a WBA junior bantamweight title eliminator on March 22 at the Gran Arena Monticello Casino, San Francisco de Mostazal, which is situated in Gonzalez’s home country of Chile.

Moloney, who is rated No. 7 by The Ring in a talent-laden 115-pound division, is excited about the prospect of facing a fellow contender as he nears a world title opportunity.

“This is the type of fight I have been waiting for and a fight I’m really excited about,” Moloney (18-0, 11 knockouts) told The Ring. “My team has been looking to make the fight with Gonzalez for a while now so when I got news that the WBA had ordered that we fight for the world title eliminator, I was over the moon.

“Gonzalez has a pretty standard style; he is a good boxer who comes to fight and comes to win. There isn’t really any huge mistakes he makes. I just believe I am an overall better boxer and I will show that when we meet on March 22.”

Going to Chile is a leap of faith, however, Moloney is taking it in his stride.

“It is a bit unknown, but it’s a boxing match and once we step through the ropes it’s just me and Gonzalez in there,” said the recently turned 28-year-old.

Gonzalez (29-1, 8 KOs) has been a professional for eight years. He has won a national title and is currently rated No. 2 by the WBA (Moloney is No. 3). The only blemish on the 29-year-old’s record was a 2013 decision defeat to Paul Butler in London, his only bout outside of Chile. He has won 12 fights since that setback.

Moloney’s manager, Tony Tolj, first made overtures to Gonzalez and his team in August 2017, believing that a victory would further enhance his fighter’s chances of facing WBA titleholder Kal Yafai.

“We have never taken any soft opponents,” said Tolj. “Luis Concepcion was world champion a year-and-a-half prior to Moloney finishing him (TKO 10) last September. Moloney and Gonzalez have a common opponent in Carlos Ruben Dario Ruiz. (Gonzalez) had a very close competitive decision in September 2016, and less than 3 months later ‘The Monster’ finished him in the fourth.

“Moloney is ready for the performance of his career and ready to finally challenge for the world title. On March 22 ‘The Monster’ is coming to Chile, I hope they are ready.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

