Carlos Canizales: ‘I am ready for Kyoguchi, Hisada, everyone’

Last year, Venezuelan puncher Carlos Canizales won the WBA “regular” junior flyweight belt in Japan and then retained it on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao-Lucas Mattysse in Malaysia.

Six months have passed since then and Canizales is waiting on his next move. He is happy to take on all-comers in the talent laden 108-pound division.

“There was an interest in Japan for me to face WBA No. 1 contender Tetsuya Hisada but they never came up with a concrete proposal,” Canizales (21-0-1, 17 knockouts), who is rated No. 4 by The Ring, said through manager William Perez. “It would be excellent to fight Hiroto Kyoguchi. It is my goal to define who is the best in the division.

“I am ready for Kyoguchi, Hisada and everyone who appears. My goal this year is to be the WBA super champion and unify several titles.”

Perez has known the 25-year-old for ten years and managed him since he turned professional in 2014. Perez believes that the Caracas-born fighter can make a real impact in the deep division.

“He is very good, I consider him to be the most technical fighter in the division at present,” said Perez. “Achieve many defenses and he will be one of the best in the history of Venezuelan boxing.”

Due to the economic situation in his homeland Canizales will likely travel for title defenses.

“It is a bit difficult situation in our country,” said the manager. “Canizales is focused on his goals and to achieve success outside our borders and give joy to all Venezuela.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright.

No posts found.