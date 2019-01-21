Manny Pacquiao suffered scratched cornea in win over Adrien Broner

Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions

LAS VEGAS (UPDATED) — Manny Pacquiao may have walked away from his fight against Adrien Broner with the victory, but he didn’t emerge unscathed.

Pacquiao suffered what is being described as a scratched cornea in his left eye, and was seen wearing a patch over the eye during Sunday’s post-fight prayer service at the Mandalay Bay.

The 40-year-old boxing legend, who is fighting in his 24th year as a professional, was examined by a doctor on Sunday and had an antibiotic ointment applied to the scratch, Pacquiao publicist Fred Sternberg tells The Ring.

By Monday afternoon, the patch was removed from his left eye and he was planning to attend the Lakers-Warriors game at the STAPLES Center.

Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz confirmed that it was not a detached retina, which is a more serious eye injury, and says the scratch was caused by Broner’s glove grazing against his eye.

The New York Daily News reports that Pacquiao played chess all night after beating Broner, but complained of pain and vision loss the following morning. A Pacquiao team member was cited in the story saying it’s a minor injury that he has dealt with before.

A follow-up examination is planned while he’s in Los Angeles before he returns this week to the Philippines, where he’s in his first term as a senator.

(RELATED: Pacquiao too much for Broner, but Mayweather rematch remains elusive as ever)

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 knockouts) of General Santos City, Philippines logged a unanimous decision win on Saturday night at the MGM Grand. It was his first fight in the United States since 2016, when he defeated Jessie Vargas. The eight division champion had fought his previous two fights in Malaysia and Australia.

The news comes just as it was revealed that Pacquiao’s home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles was burglarized while the fighter was in Las Vegas. The burglary was reported on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reports, and an inventory of the home’s contents was still being conducted.

A family member who lives in the home year-round was in Vegas for the fight, the paper reports.

No posts found.