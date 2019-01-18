Manny Pacquiao, Adrien Broner ripped and ready for welterweight showdown

Scott Hirano/SHOWTIME

LAS VEGAS — Adrien Broner acknowledged Wednesday that he respect Manny Pacquiao.

That Saturday’s fight on Showtime PPV is business, not personal. Broner even joked that he would grab a drink with the future hall of famer after “I beat his ass.”

So it was no surprise that Friday’s weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena was drama free, even if Broner is known for his antics.

Pacquiao weighed in at 146 pounds, and as usual, he was shredded. It’s Pacquiao’s 11th consecutive fight at the welterweight limit.

“Age is just a number. It doesn’t matter that I’m 40 years old,” Pacquiao, boxing’s only ever eight-division champion, said after stepping off the scale. “I still feel young. Tomorrow I have something to prove – that at the age of 40, I can still give my best.

“It’s my legacy to give a good fight and to accomplish all this and especially at the age of 40. I have to prove something that Manny Pacquiao is still there.”

Broner tipped the scales at 146.5 pounds. He’s not always in the best shape, but this time, he looked more than ready for the task. Broner, 29, has bounced around between 140 and 147 pounds and catch-weights in between. This is just his second consecutive fight at 147.

“This is a hell of an opportunity,” said Broner, a former four-division titleholder. “I’m not just doing this for me, I’m doing this for the hood. After I win tomorrow night, I’ll be a legend overnight. I just have to do me. You’ll see tomorrow night.”

The weigh-in for the PPV co-feature wasn’t so eventful. Badou Jack and Marcus Browne exchanged heated words after they both came in at the light heavyweight limit of 175 pounds for their 12-round fight.

Both men had to be separated after the exchange.

“He’s a good fighter. I respect everybody that steps in the boxing ring, but I’m going to show him what level I’m on,” said Jack, The Ring’s No. 4 light heavyweight. “He’s never been on this level. He’ll see tomorrow.”

Indeed, Browne has never competed against a current or former champion. The 2012 Olympian has never even faced a fighter rated in The Ring’s top 10.

“He’s acting like he’s tough, but he isn’t,” Browne said. “It’s business. He knows what time it is.”

Rau’see Warren and Nordine Oubaali fought each other in the 2012 Olympics, but now, they’ll meet as pros with the WBC bantamweight title on the line. It was Ouubali who prevailed in the unpaid ranks.

Warren weighed 116.5 pounds; Oubaali was 118.

The only fighter scheduled for the PPV card who didn’t make weight was Jhack Tepora, who’s promoted by Pacquiao. He was scheduled to fight Hugo Ruiz in a 12-round bout in the PPV opener. In his place steps in Alberto Guevara, who weighed in at the featherweight limit of 126 pounds. Ruiz weighed 125 pounds.

Weigh-in photo gallery from Scott Hirano / Showtime:

