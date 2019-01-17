Liam Smith-Sam Eggington set for March 30 in Liverpool

Liam Smith. Photo by Tom Hogan

Liam Smith will make his long-awaited homecoming on Mar. 30 when he takes on Sam Eggington at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

Smith became Liverpool’s first world champion in over 20 years when he stopped American John Thompson to claim the WBO 154-pound title in 2015. He defended twice before losing the belt to Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez the following year.

“It’s a very good fight for me,” said Smith. “I’ve done a lot – and I mean a lot – of sparring with Sam. You know what you are going to get with him. He comes to fight. You aren’t sitting on the edge of your seat wondering what he’s going to bring. You know exactly what he’s bringing.

“It’s the same with me and you know this is going to gel into a good fight. We will meet in the middle. It’s what we both do. I do feel, though, I do everything better than him and beyond. I feel if I ‘turn up’, you will all see what I mean.

“I’ve got to do a proper job on Sam and a proper job is what I truly believe I will do. Having those little gloves on are so different to sparring and with those 10oz gloves on, I am massively confident I will find those gaps. Everything I throw will hit Sam and I just feel I have too good a variety for him to carry on going.”

Former European welterweight champion Eggington knows he is fighting for his career after suffering a shock stoppage defeat to Tanzania’s Hassan Mwakinyo at Arena Birmingham in September.

Junior middleweight rivals Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald put their unbeaten records on the line when they meet in one of the most eagerly-anticipated domestic clashes of the year. Fitzgerald says he is a “different level” to Fowler’s previous opponents but ‘The Machine’ has vowed to “go through” his former teammate to set-up a mouth-watering clash with British Champion Ted Cheeseman.

Also on the bill, European junior welterweight champion Joe Hughes clashes with Liverpool’s British champion Robbie Davies Jr. David Price, Craig Glover, Natasha Jonas, Tom ‘Fazza’ Farrell, Ged ‘G-Man’ Carroll will also see action.

“I can’t wait to be back in Liverpool on March 30, I love it there!” said Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. “This is one of the best all domestic cards we have put on in the city.”

Tickets for Smith vs. Eggington priced at £40, £60, £100 and £200 (Inner Ring VIP) are available to Fight Pass members via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) at midday on Tuesday Jan. 22.

General Sale tickets are available to purchase via the M&S Bank Arena (www.mandsbankarena.com), Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com) and StubHub at midday on Wednesday Jan. 23.

The card will be shown live on Sky Sports in the U.K. and DAZN in the U.S.

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

