Commentary: We’ll see Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II in 2019

Manny Pacquiao. Photo credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Many of us are curious about the stakes in play for the Manny Pacquiao versus Adrien Broner scrap on Saturday night.

But of course, pay is paramount. Both guys like their purses but beyond that, we are wondering: If Pacman downs Broner, what comes next?

When these such questions arise, I usually like to filter them through this query: What makes the most sense from a revenue perspective?

And if we all do that, wouldn’t it make sense that before 2019 finishes, we see a Manny Pacquiao versus Floyd Mayweather rematch?

Pacquiao was asked about Mayweather and his recent exhibition match against Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan. He cracked up hard when FOX radio program hosts Chris Broussard and Rob Parker referred to Nasukawa as an “Uber driver.”

“That dude was half Floyd’s size,” Pacquiao was told.

OK, so what about it? Does Manny crave a rematch with Floyd?

He wants to get to Broner, then he’s willing to ponder Floyd, Pacquiao stated on “The Odd Couple” show. “If he is still in boxing, then it’s good to have a rematch with Mayweather, so that people stop asking me questions about him,” Manny said.

“Pacman” admitted that he thought their tango happened a few years too late. He agreed with the hosts that, “It should have happened earlier, not the later part of our career.” (Note: If that were the “later” part of their career, what do we call this era of their fighting lives?)

Manny said that, in fact, “I thought I won the fight,” and recalled that he had an injured shoulder which impacted him. If you recall, Burt Clements had it 116-112, same as Glenn Feldman, while Dave Moretti scored it 118-110, all for Mayweather, so Pacquiao is in a tiny minority when claiming he thinks he beat him.

My three cents: There is no shortage of folks who think maybe Pacquiao has deteriorated more than Pacquiao since that May 2, 2015 clash. Floyd turns 42 on February 24, and Manny turned 40 on December 17, so sure, maybe that could be the case.

Hey, strange thought: Wouldn’t it make crazy sense if Floyd wanted to have people think he has gotten worse since 2015, and age has whacked his pinata worse than it has Manny’s?

Anyway what say you guys? I think we definitely see Pacquiao-Mayweather 2 because not doing it would leave so much money on the table. And that is not what people who’d help put that together are all about. They want to accumulate as much green as possible and Floyd vs. Manny 2 would indeed draw interest and money to the table. Or no…do you have less than no interest in seeing the 40-somethings fire up a sequel?

Michael Woods, a Brooklyn resident, was a staff writer at New York’s Newsday before joining ESPN The Magazine (2003-2011). He edited for TheSweetScience.com (2007-2015), publishes NYFights.com, calls fights for Facebook FightNight Live and hosts the “Talkbox” podcast for Everlast. You can follow him on Twitter @Woodsy1069.

