Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller won’t fight Friday in New York on DAZN after all

Photo by Ed Diller / DiBella Entertainment

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller was in line to fight Friday in New York on DAZN’s first boxing show of 2019.

Then the issues arose.

Miller (23-0-1, 20 knockouts) was in talks to face Don King-promoted heavyweight Trevor Bryan, but a deal failed to materialize.

Miller’s co-promoter, Eddie Hearn, scrambled to cobble together another fight for the heavyweight contender, but the New York State Athletic Commission failed to approve at least three different opponents they felt weren’t fit to meet a boxer the caliber of Big Baby, industry sources told The Ring.

On Tuesday, Miller was informed he wouldn’t be fighting Friday after all. Joey Dawejko, who faced Miller in 2013 in a four-round bout that ended in a draw, was approved by the commission. However, Dawejko and Hearn couldn’t reach terms on the financial package, according to sources.

Miller, The Ring’s No. 8 heavyweight, has been incredibly active of late. The 30-year-old scored a second-round KO of Tomasz Adamek in October; he returned a month later with a fourth-round KO of Bogdan Dinu.

The Brooklyn native is on the short list of possible foes for Anthony Joshua’s next bout. If they meet, it would mark the Brit’s U.S. debut.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com.

