Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury in advanced talks toward rematch targeted for May or June

There’s no deal yet, but Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are on a collision course yet again.

PBC officials are in advanced talks with Fury promoter Frank Warren as they attempt to complete a deal for the highly anticipated heavyweight championship rematch, sources told The Ring. The fight is being targeted for a date in late May or early June, according to sources, with the fight likely to land at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Representatives for PBC and Warren are trying to hammer out value for both Wilder and Fury following their meeting last month that ended in a controversial draw. The Showtime Pay-Per-View generated approximately approximately 325,000 buys, per sources. The rematch appears headed to pay-per-view, too. Both fighters enhanced their market value with their performances, the PPV debut for each big man.

Fury, 30, outboxed Wilder over the first half of the bout, which took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Wilder, 33, rallied to drop Fury in Round 9 and then again in the final round, when it appeared the lineal champion was out. But the Brit rose to his feet at the count of six and even hurt Wilder later in the 12th in one of the most memorable heavyweight title fights in recent years.

The Ring’s No. 1 heavyweight, Anthony Joshua, called out Wilder in the aftermath, but it appears he’ll have to wait his turn. Joshua will likely head to a spring title defense against Dillian Whyte or Jarrell Miller. It’s only fitting that Joshua fight someone else in the interim. After all, Wilder and Fury have unfinished business.

