Ring TV’s Cynthia Conte interviewed Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach during Manny Pacquiao’s media workout on Wednesday at the Wild Card Boxing Club. Roach talks about reuniting with Pacquiao, Adrien Broner’s recent losses, a sport Manny Pacquiao actually lost to Ricky Hatton recently, thoughts about the Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia upcoming showdown and more.

