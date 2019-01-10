Thursday, January 10, 2019  |
Photos: Manny Pacquiao/Adrien Broner media day

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9: Ahead of his Showtime pay-per-view date with Adrien Broner on Jan. 19, Manny Pacquiao staged a media-day workout in Los Angeles at the Wild Card Boxing Club, home to trainer Freddie Roach. Roach and Pacquiao have been reunited after the Filipino icon’s childhood friend, Buboy Fernandez, served as head trainer in the victory over Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia last July. (Photos by Esther Lin – Showtime)

 

Over the hill in the San Fernando Valley, Broner and trainer Kevin Cunningham hosted the press at Ten Goose Boxing Gym:

