Amanda Serrano poised to make multi-weight history, aims for seventh world championship

Amanda Serrano is bidding to become a seven-weight world champion and already has eyes on number eight.

Serrano (35-1-1, 16 knockouts) faces Eva Voraberger for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York, on Jan. 18 and will eclipse Oscar De La Hoya’s six-division achievement should she prevail.

“As a Puerto Rican, there’s a rivalry with Mexico so I want to beat Oscar’s number next week.” said Serrano. “Maybe we should then go for Pacquiao and hit an eighth weight?

“I’m a small girl, so it’s better for me to drop weight rather than go up in weight, but with hard work and dedication I feel I can go up and down in weights. My last fight was at 140 where I had to run less and eat more, so this has just been the opposite of that. I always train hard and I’m in the gym 365 days a year.”

Serrano’s clash with Voraberger is a DiBella Entertainment bout in association with Matchroom Boxing USA and is part of a world title tripleheader topped by Demetrius Andrade’s first defense of his WBO middleweight title against Russian Artur Akavov and Irishman TJ Doheny’s maiden defense of his IBF junior featherweight title.

Also, former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares continues on the comeback trail when he meets Pablo Cesar Cano. Chris Algieri (22-3, 8 KOs) steps up his pursuit of regaining a world title when he faces fellow New Yorker Danny Gonzalez. Plus Golden Boy star Alexis Rocha (12-0, 8 KOs) and Reshat Mati (2-0, 1 KO) will also see action.

The card will be broadcast on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

