Liam Smith inks deal with Matchroom Boxing, returns on March 30 in Liverpool

Photo by Tom Hogan

Former WBO junior middleweight titleholder Liam Smith has signed a three-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Smith, who is coming off a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision defeat to Jaime Munguia in July, will make his Matchroom debut at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on March 30.

“I’m delighted to be signing with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” said Smith (26-2-1, 14 knockouts). “I feel like I’m turning pro all over again. This is a new lease of life for me and exactly what I needed. I felt like I was going a little bit stale and under the radar.

“Without being big-headed, I still feel that I’m the best (junior middleweight) in Britain. I had a bad year in 2018, and with the move to Eddie I’m hoping for an active and exciting 2019.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of my home crowd – nothing beats it. With Eddie’s deal with DAZN, there’s a lot of opportunities to take on the big names in America – it was the best move for me at this stage of my career and I’m very excited.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Eddie and I’m happy to be working with him. The Kell Brook fight is a big fight and it’s one that could come into play, but I haven’t signed with Matchroom just to fight Brook. I’ve signed with Matchroom to try and become a world champion again and I believe that Eddie’s the man to take me there.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Liam to the team,” said Hearn. “Liam is the only Smith brother we haven’t worked with, and I feel he has plenty of big fights left in the tank.

“He has only ever lost at elite level against Canelo (Alvarez) and Munguia and has boxed on a huge stage and platform in the U.S. He will return to Liverpool on March 30 as he sets out to try and regain his (junior middleweight) title later this year.”

Smith’s return will be broadcast on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

