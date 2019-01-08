Jarrett Hurd to defend titles against Julian Williams in spring; two dates being targeted

Jarret Hurd had some rough moments against gutsy Jason Welborn but the WBA/IBF 154-pound titleholder closed the show in Round 4. Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

Jarrett Hurd, fresh off a stay-busy fight last month, is ready for a much tougher challenge.

Hurd will put his unified junior middleweight championship on the line against Julian Williams in the spring. Williams’ trainer/manager, Stephen Edwards, told The Ring terms have been agreed to, and there’s two dates being targeted: April 27 and May 11. The fight will be televised on either Showtime or FOX.

One possibility for location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the home of the Brooklyn Nets that has an exclusive partnership with PBC. Hurd has publicly expressed his desire for a hometown fight in the Washington D.C., area, and if that’s going to happen, Edwards says concessions must be made.

No matter where the fight takes place, Edwards wants VADA testing, the same organization that’s overseeing drug-testing protocol for Errol Spence Jr.-Mikey Garcia.

Hurd, The Ring’s No. 1 junior middleweight, returned from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in December with a fourth-round knockout of journeyman Jason Welborn. The Brit landed a surprising amount of punches before the powerful 154-pounded swiftly ended matters.

Hurd, (23-0, 16 knockouts) was in one of the best fights of 2018, a decision victory over Erislandy Lara. The 28-year-old is on a collision course with Jermell Charlo, who was upset by Tony Harrison in controversial fashion. Hurd will first need to get past Williams, while Charlo heads to a rematch with Harrison.

Williams, The Ring’s No. 8 junior middleweight, will have a crack at a title for the second time. J-Rock (26-1-1, 16 KOs) was knocked out by Jermall Charlo in the fifth round in his other title opportunity (December 2016).

Since the setback, the 28-year-old Philadelphian has scored decision victories over Ishe Smith and Nathaniel Gallimore.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

