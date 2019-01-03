Fabian Maidana to face Jaider Parra on January 12

Fabian (left) and Marcos Maidana

Fabian Maidana is beginning to make a name for himself as a junior welterweight contender, while leaving the shadow of his older brother.

Maidana will face fellow fringe contender Jaider Parra on January 12, manager Sebastian Contursi told RingTV.com on Wednesday.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Estadio Polideportivo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Maidana’s hometown. The five-bout card will be the first promotion for Marcos Maidana, Fabian’s older brother.

Marcos Maidana is best known for winning world title belts at 140 and 147 pounds. His most significant victories came over Victor Ortiz and Adrien Broner.

Maidana has not fought since back-to-back losses to Floyd Mayweather in 2014. He has stated in previous interviews he is never returning to the ring and would continuing promoting fights in Argentina.

In his most recent bout on July 28, Fabian Maidana (16-0, 12 knockouts) broke down former junior lightweight and lightweight contender Andrey Klimov before knocking him out in round seven.

His most impressive win to date is a decision victory over former junior welterweight contender Johan Perez in November of 2017.

The 26-year-old Maidana, who is ranked No. 14 by the WBC, is now trained by Southern California-based Manny Robles.

Parra (32-2-1, 21 KOs) has stopped nine of his last 10 opponents. His two most significant bouts as a pro were knockout losses to Takashi Uchiyama (May of 2013) and to Darleys Perez (October of 2014).

The Maracaibo, Venezuela resident is ranked No. 12 by the WBA.

In the co-feature, former junior welterweight titleholder Cesar Cuenca will return to the ring for the first time in almost three years when he faces Jonathan Eniz in a 10-round bout.

Cuenca (48-2, 2 KOs) has not fought since a seventh round stoppage defeat to Eduard Troyanovsky in April of 2016. Cuenca’s other loss was to Troyanovsky five months earlier.

Eniz (22-11-1, 9 KOs) has won six of his last eight bouts.

Both fighters also reside in Buenos Aires.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

