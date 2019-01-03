James DeGale-Chris Eubank Jr. set for February 23 in London
The very definition of a crossroads fight.
Former two-time IBF super middleweight titleholder James DeGale will take on Chris Eubank Jr. in a 12-round non-title bout at the O2 Arena in London on February 23.
DeGale, who is rated No. 6 by The Ring at 168 pounds, lost his title to Caleb Truax in December 2017 and won it back in a direct rematch four months later.
Shortly thereafter, the former Olympic champion relinquished his title before knocking off the cobwebs with a third-round knockout in a stay-busy bout.
“After (Eubank) has lost to me I am not sure where he is going to go,” said DeGale (25-2-1, 15 knockouts) at an official press conference on Thursday. “Call this a retirement fight. Whoever loses can knock it on the head. Whoever loses, game over.
“A lot of people think I am in decline but they’re in for a shock.”
Eubank, who is rated No. 8 by The Ring, has won one fight since being outpointed by countryman George Groves in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series in February.
At only 29 years old, the Brighton-born boxer-puncher insists there’s plenty left in the tank.
“James talks retirement but it has never even come into my mind,” said Eubank Jr. (27-2, 21 KOs).
“In February it will be a painful lesson. I have been training to fight you for years. I know everything about you.”
The contest will be a pay-per-view broadcast on ITV Box Office in the U.K.
