Thursday, January 03, 2019  |
Subscribe
Read The Ring Magazine!

News

James DeGale-Chris Eubank Jr. set for February 23 in London

DeGale (left) and Eubank Jr. Photo by Lawrence Lustig
03
Jan
by Tom Gray

The very definition of a crossroads fight.

Former two-time IBF super middleweight titleholder James DeGale will take on Chris Eubank Jr. in a 12-round non-title bout at the O2 Arena in London on February 23.

DeGale, who is rated No. 6 by The Ring at 168 pounds, lost his title to Caleb Truax in December 2017 and won it back in a direct rematch four months later.

Shortly thereafter, the former Olympic champion relinquished his title before knocking off the cobwebs with a third-round knockout in a stay-busy bout.

“After (Eubank) has lost to me I am not sure where he is going to go,” said DeGale (25-2-1, 15 knockouts) at an official press conference on Thursday. “Call this a retirement fight. Whoever loses can knock it on the head. Whoever loses, game over.

“A lot of people think I am in decline but they’re in for a shock.”

Eubank, who is rated No. 8 by The Ring, has won one fight since being outpointed by countryman George Groves in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series in February.

At only 29 years old, the Brighton-born boxer-puncher insists there’s plenty left in the tank.

“James talks retirement but it has never even come into my mind,” said Eubank Jr. (27-2, 21 KOs).

“In February it will be a painful lesson. I have been training to fight you for years. I know everything about you.”

The contest will be a pay-per-view broadcast on ITV Box Office in the U.K.

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or
Subscribe

 

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2019 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.