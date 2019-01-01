Photos: Manny Pacquiao opens the new year with sparring at Wild Card

Manny Pacquiao rang in the new year with business as usual, sparring twelve rounds Tuesday at the Wild Card Gym with his three ring mates.

Pacquiao went four rounds each with Arnold Gonzalez, Lydell Rhodes and George Kambosos Jr. as the weeks tick down to his fight against Adrien Broner on January 19. The fight, which takes place at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, will be Pacquiao’s first in the United States since his 2016 victory over Jessie Vargas.

Pacquiao had skipped his mornnig run but got some cardio in with four rounds on the mitts to go along with his usual workouts on the heavy and double end bags, plus some rope skipping.

Here are photos of Pacquiao’s day in training by Team Pacquiao photographer Wendell Alinea.

