News

Aleksandr Usyk named Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year 2018, all category winners revealed

28
Dec
by The Ring

The Ring magazine year-end awards have been running since 1928 and remain the most prestigious in world boxing.

Here are the winners for 2018:

Fighter of the Year

Aleksandr Usyk

Fight of the Year

Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez 2

 

Knockout of the Year

Naoya Inoue KO 1 Juan Carlos Payano

Trainer of the Year

Anatoly Lomachenko

Upset of the Year

Cristopher Rosales TKO 9 Daigo Higa

 

Comeback of the Year

Tyson Fury

Event of the Year

HBO leaves boxing

Round of the Year

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder (Round 12)

Photo by Esther Lin / Showtime

 

Prospect of the Year

Teofimo Lopez

Most Inspirational

Brendan Ingle (pioneering trainer who passed away in 2018)

 

Massive congratulations to all nominees and category winners.

 

