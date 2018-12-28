Aleksandr Usyk named Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year 2018, all category winners revealed
The Ring magazine year-end awards have been running since 1928 and remain the most prestigious in world boxing.
Here are the winners for 2018:
Fighter of the Year
Aleksandr Usyk
Fight of the Year
Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez 2
Knockout of the Year
Naoya Inoue KO 1 Juan Carlos Payano
Trainer of the Year
Anatoly Lomachenko
Upset of the Year
Cristopher Rosales TKO 9 Daigo Higa
Comeback of the Year
Tyson Fury
Event of the Year
HBO leaves boxing
Round of the Year
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder (Round 12)
Prospect of the Year
Teofimo Lopez
Most Inspirational
Brendan Ingle (pioneering trainer who passed away in 2018)
Massive congratulations to all nominees and category winners.
