Aleksandr Usyk named Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year 2018, all category winners revealed

The Ring magazine year-end awards have been running since 1928 and remain the most prestigious in world boxing.

Here are the winners for 2018:

Fighter of the Year

Aleksandr Usyk

Fight of the Year

Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez 2

Knockout of the Year

Naoya Inoue KO 1 Juan Carlos Payano

Trainer of the Year

Anatoly Lomachenko

Upset of the Year

Cristopher Rosales TKO 9 Daigo Higa

Comeback of the Year

Tyson Fury

Event of the Year

HBO leaves boxing

Round of the Year

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder (Round 12)

Prospect of the Year

Teofimo Lopez

Most Inspirational

Brendan Ingle (pioneering trainer who passed away in 2018)

Massive congratulations to all nominees and category winners.

