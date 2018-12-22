Tony Harrison shocks Jermell Charlo with highly controversial decision to grab title

Tony Harrison (right) doesn't seem nervous about challenging formidable 154-pound titleholder Jermell Charlo on Saturday. Photo by Stephanie Trapp-TBG Promotions

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Tony Harrison jumped up in astonishment. Even he couldn’t believe he was declared the winner.

Jermell Charlo appeared to cruise to victory over the final rounds of their 12-round title fight Saturday at Barclays Center, but the judges shockingly preferred Harrison’s work. The massive underdog lifted Charlo’s title in one of the biggest upsets of the year, if not the most controversial.

More to come …

