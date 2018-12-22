Dominic Breazeale scores ninth-round stoppage of Carlos Negron, calls out Deontay Wilder

Photo by Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Dominic Breazeale unleashed a right hand that sent Carlos Negron reeling into the corner, his head dangling over the second rope from the bottom.

Negron was dropped to his knees in a daze, and with spit spooling out out of his mouth, referee Arthur Mercante Jr. halted his count at 1:37 of Round 9 to end the contest.

Breazeale’s victory in the opening bout of the rebooted PBC on FOX series ensured he maintained his status as mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder. The heavyweight titleholder sat ringside, and Breazeale made sure to immediately lean over the ropes to inform Wilder he’s coming for his strap.

Wilder will likely first head to a rematch with Tyson Fury after they battled to a controversial draw earlier this month. A fight with Breazeale likely looms afterward; there’s plenty of history between the two big men.

Breazeale (20-1, 18 knockouts) and Wilder shared a card in February 2017 near the champ’s hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Later on at the fight hotel, they had to be separated following a scuffle between their camps.

