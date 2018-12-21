Leo Santa Cruz-Miguel Flores heads to Microsoft Theater on Feb. 16

Photo / Stephanie Trapp-TrappPhotos-SHOWTIME

The featherweight clash between Leo Santa Cruz and Miguel Flores on February 16 finally has a venue.

Santa Cruz will defend his WBA featherweight title belt against Flores at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in his hometown of Los Angeles, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

FOX and FOX Deportes will air the fight live (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The PBC card was originally scheduled to take place at the Stubhub Center in nearby Carson. The Stubhub Center, which will go by Dignity Health Sports Park beginning January 1, will be the site of Gervonta Davis’ defense of his WBA junior lightweight title against Abner Mares on February 9.

Santa Cruz (35-1-1, 19 knockouts) last fought on June 9 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, defeating Abner Mares by unanimous decision in a rematch between the two Mexican-American fighters.

Flores (23-2, 11 KOs), who resides in Houston, stopped veteran Raul Chirino in round two of his last bout on April 28 in El Paso. The win snapped consecutive losses to Dat Nguyen and Chris Avalos.

Opening up the FOX telecast will be a 10-round bout between hard-hitting welterweights Omar Figueroa (27-0-1, 19 KOs) and John Molina (30-7, 24 KOs).

Tickets for the Santa Cruz-Flores card will go on sale this Saturday.

