Weigh-in alert: Josh Warrington 125.6 Carl Frampton 125.9

Photo courtesy of frankwarren.com

The little big men are ready to go.

There wasn’t a spare ounce of fat to be had at Friday’s weigh in for the IBF featherweight title bout between champion Josh Warrington and former champion, now challenger, Carl Frampton.

Warrington, who is rated No. 6 by The Ring at featherweight, looked to be in great fighting shape at 125.6 pounds and had his game face on ahead of time. There was no hostility, however, and the Leeds, England, native is just eager to hear the opening bell at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

“We’ve got 12 rounds to sort it out,” said Warrington in an interview with BT Sport in the U.K. “All the talking’s been done and we go to war tomorrow. That’s where the real talking’s done.

“After Saturday night I will have won over a lot of fans. People can’t argue once I’ve beat Lee Selby and Carl Frampton in the same year. People will start to recognize what I’m really about.”

Frampton, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at featherweight, appeared calm and relaxed throughout, weighing in a touch heavier than his opponent at 125.9 pounds.

Throughout the buildup to the contest, the Belfast star has been repeatedly asked about Warrington’s excellent world title triumph over Lee Selby in May. Today, Frampton acknowledged it but questioned its relevance.

“I give (Warrington) credit, that was a good win against Lee Selby, but this is a completely different fight,” said Frampton, who previously unified at 122 pounds before claiming the WBA belt at featherweight.

“I’m a different fighter from anyone he’s faced before. I’m ready for 12 hard rounds. He talks about being the underdog, but I’ve been written off so many times. I want to prove that that’s a lot of bullshit.”

Josh Warrington defends his IBF featherweight title against Carl Frampton exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, Saturday December 22. Watch for just £19.95, for more info visit www.bt.com/sportboxoffice

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.