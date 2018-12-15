Dennis Hogan scores decision win over Jamie Weetch, remains mandatory challenger for Jaime Munguia

Junior middleweight contender Dennis Hogan outboxed Jamie Weetch over 12 rounds to win by unanimous decision Saturday night at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in his hometown of Brisbane, Australia.

Weetch was the aggressor, but Hogan was the more-polished fighter of the two. Hogan effectively countered Weetch, or he landed two-three punch combinations to the head and body whenever he initiated exchanges.

Scores were 117-111, 118-110, and 119-109 for Hogan, who improves to 28-1-1 (7 knockouts). Hogan has won his last six fights since losing his only bout at the hands of Jack Culcay three years ago.

Hogan remains the mandatory challenger to face WBO titleholder Jaime Munguia. He is also ranked No. 3 by the IBF.

Weetch, who entered the fight having won his previous 10 fights, drops to 12-3 (5 KOs).

Super middleweight contender Rohan Murdock won a 10-round unanimous decision over Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla of Argentina.

Scores were 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90 for Murdock, who improves to 24-1, 17 KOs. Murdock is ranked No. 5 by the WBO.

Wenceslao Mansilla drops to 14-6-1 (6 KOs) and has lost three of his last four fights.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

