Canelo Alvarez makes short work of Rocky Fielding with NYC, DAZN debut

NEW YORK – What’s that old showbiz saying about leaving them wanting more?

Canelo Alvarez, who made short work of Rocky Fielding in the first bout of his record-breaking deal with streaming sports service DAZN, understand the business of boxing as well as he does the craft, and he left the 20,000 fans that packed Madison Square Garden on Saturday night wanting more.

Alvarez’s third-round stoppage wasn’t much of a contest, but his fans hadn’t come to see a fight. They knew Alvarez was too much for his game but terribly outclassed opponent. The heavily Mexican crowd had come to celebrate their nation’s most popular boxer since Julio Cesar Chavez, and Canelo, in his New York City debut, blew out the English super middleweight with the same violent efficiency that the “Grand Campeon” dismissed respectable-but-lesser foes, such as Greg Haugen or Terrence Alli 25 years ago.

Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 knockouts) dropped Fields four times during the pitifully one-sided showcase, proving that he was not only the sharper and quicker boxer, but also the stronger and more powerful athlete.

Alvarez, who started aggressively and with purpose, stalked Fielding (27-2, 15 KOs) with heavy left hooks to the body and head. Midway through the opening round, he dropped the Englishman with a surgical shot to the upper rib cage.

In Round 2, Alvarez added hard right hands – crosses, uppercuts and body shots – to his technical assault. He dropped Fielding with another left hook to the body near the end of the round.

In Round 3, Fielding gamely tried to rally with jabs and one-two combinations, which sparked a few heated exchanges, but the Liverpudlian got the worst of it. A right to the head put Fields down for the third time, another hook to the midsection scored knockdown No. 4, and referee Ricky Gonzalez had seen enough, waving the bout off at 2:38 of the round.

