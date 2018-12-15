Saturday, December 15, 2018  |
Subscribe
Read The Ring Magazine!
Canelo vs Rocky!

News

Joseph Parker scores violent third-round knockout over Alexander Flores

15
Dec
by Tom Gray

The worm finally turned.

Following back-to-back defeats, former WBO heavyweight titleholder Joseph Parker got himself back in the win column with a brutal third-round knockout of the unheralded Alexander Flores at the Horncastle Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday.

Parker, who is rated No. 7 by The Ring at heavyweight, pinned Flores against the ropes in the third and stunned him with a sharp three-punch combination. Sensing the moment, the New Zealander followed up immediately, knocking his opponent unconscious with a powerful two-fisted barrage.

“It feels good, really good,” said Parker during his post-fight interview. “Obviously you hope the other guy is okay but, as a heavyweight boxer, that’s the job you’re trying to do.”

In March, Parker lost a wide unanimous decision and his WBO belt to unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Less than four months later, the judges favoured Dillian Whyte who survived a torrid attack from Parker in the closing round.

Flores was a huge underdog and the fight went pretty much as expected, but Parker’s status as a former heavyweight titleholder should see him secure a high-profile outing in the first half of 2019.

Quote courtesy of a press release issued by Duco Events.

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or
Subscribe

 

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.