Devin Haney-Xolisani Ndongeni clash set for January 11 in Louisiana

Image courtesy of Showtime

Unbeaten lightweight Devin Haney is banking on a successful 2019 campaign after breaking through this year.

Haney returns to action against South African Xolisani Ndongeni at Stageworks of Louisiana in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Jan. 11.

The 10-round bout will headline a three-bout ‘ShoBox’ telecast (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

The 20-year-old Haney is considered one of boxing’s top prospects and scored three convincing victories in 2018.

In his last bout, on Sept. 28, Haney claimed a 10-round unanimous decision over former featherweight title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos. Haney was also the promoter of record that night. Prior to that, on May 11, Haney broke down fringe contender Mason Menard, stopping him in nine.

His accomplishments have not gone unnoticed at lightweight; Haney is ranked No. 8 by The Ring, No. 9 by the WBA and No. 10 by the IBF.

“I’m looking to start off 2019 with another great performance on Showtime,” said Haney, who resides in Las Vegas. “I’ll be facing a very dangerous, undefeated fighter who has been ranked as high as three by the WBA and has never experienced defeat. He’s not just coming to fight, Ndongeni thinks he can win.”

“These are the fights I need. I’m going to show the world once again that I’m not a prospect. I’m an elite fighter and I deserve a world title shot.”

Ndongeni (25-0, 13 KOs) has fought twice in 2018 after only one outing last year. In his most recent bout, on Aug. 11, he stopped Salimu Jengo in five.

“Devin Haney is a great, young fighter and I think it will be a good test for the both of us,” said Ndongeni. “I have the edge in experience. A win against Haney will take me back to the top of the rankings and open doors for me.”

In the co-feature, Ruben Villa and hard-hitting Carlos Vidal will square off in a clash of unbeaten featherweights.

Villa (14-0, 5 KOs), who resides in Salinas, California, won an eight-round unanimous decision over Miguel Carrizoza on Oct. 13. Villa also owns two victories over the highly-touted Shakur Stevenson in the amateur ranks.

Vidal (14-0, 13 KOs) is originally from Puerto Rico and now resides in North Las Vegas. Only three of his victories have come against fighters with winning records.

Opening the ‘ShoBox’ telecast will be heavyweight Frank Sanchez Faure (10-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

