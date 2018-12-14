Alexander Flores: ‘I am ready to beat Joseph Parker, there is nothing dynamic in his arsenal’

Photo courtesy of Sky Sports.

Unheralded heavyweight Alexander Flores will take a huge step up in class when he faces former WBO titleholder Joseph Parker at the Horncastle Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Flores (17-1, 15 knockouts) was selected as Parker’s homecoming opponent after the New Zealander lost back-to-back fights in 2018. Parker first surrendered his title to Anthony Joshua in March, then dropped a razor-thin decision to Dillian Whyte in July.

Flores, who hails from California, is determined to hand Parker his third consecutive loss.

“I have waited nearly four years for this opportunity,” Flores (17-1-1, 15 knockouts) told The Ring earlier this month. “I am ready to go there and beat Parker.

“Parker has decent hand speed but nothing I haven’t seen before. There is nothing really dynamic in his arsenal. As far as areas to exploit; every fighter has weaknesses and I will discuss Parker’s area of weakness after December 15.”

Following a successful amateur career, Parker turned professional in July 2012. He won his first 21 bouts, beating the likes of Frans Botha (TKO 2), perennial contender Carlos Takam (UD 12) and former European champion Alexander Dimitrenko (KO 3).

Those wins helped earn him a shot at the vacant WBO title against Andy Ruiz. After a difficult start, Parker solved the style and won a hard fought majority decision. He made two defenses before being unseated by Joshua.

The biggest name on Flores’ record is Charles Martin, who later became an IBF heavyweight titleholder. Flores suffered a fourth-round knockout defeat, and since that time his career has been blighted by promotional issues.

“During the last four years, my promotional agreement was sold to Don King from Roy Englebrecht Promotions, after Roy was suspended by the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission),” Flores explained.

“King promised me several fights that never materialized. I asked for a release when the contract annulled, then Roy Jones Jr. picked me up. My manager and head-trainer Mike Love worked to put me on in Mexico to maintain some semblance of activity.”

Since the Martin reverse Flores has fought a draw and won three stay-busy fights in Mexico. On Saturday, he has the proverbial puncher’s chance because nothing on his record suggests he can upset Parker.

“I have never been inactive regarding my training,” argued Flores. “I have been around the top heavyweights in the sports for a decade. I sparred (Andy) Ruiz prior to the Parker-Ruiz fight. I was hired as a sparring partner for (Chris) Arreola (when he fought Deontay) Wilder. I have been working with Dominic Breazeale for his upcoming fight with Carlos Negron. The list goes on. Any of the top heavyweights, as well as the top trainers, will tell you that I am being severely underestimated.”

