Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury look ahead to immediate heavyweight title rematch

LOS ANGELES — Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are eager to meet in the ring again after their controversial draw Saturday in L.A.

Both fighters have a rematch clause in their contracts, and each man plans to exercise that option, sources told The Ring. The heavyweight championship encore could be staged as soon as April, per sources, but May and June are other options for another Showtime Pay-Per-View main event.

The rematch could land in the U.S. again, perhaps New York, Las Vegas or another meeting in Los Angeles. The fight could also head to the U.K., where Fury hails; sources close to Wilder tell The Ring he has no issue travelling abroad for the rematch.

Wilder (40-0-1, 39 knockouts) is the WBC titleholder, and the organization ordered an immediate rematch on Friday, placing additional pressure on the boxers to fight each other next.

“Both sides definitely, seriously want it to happen,” Wilder, 33, said during a media conference earlier this week. “I don’t want any other fights to happen between now and then. I’m not going past him, I want to get the Tyson Fury rematch ASAP.

“It’s only right to give Fury the rematch as soon as possible. I don’t know how this man got up; even he don’t know how he got up. I already put him through him hell; I’m willing to put him back through hell.”

Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) outboxed Wilder for stretches of the fight, but the lineal champion was dropped hard in Rounds 9 and 12. Each time, the Brit came back stronger. Many fans and media members believed Fury deserved the nod, but he was forced to settle for a split draw with Wilder. It appears Fury will get his opportunity to leave no doubt soon.

“It was a great fight. … I’m a fighting man and so is Deontay Wilder,” Fury, 30, told a group of reporters Sunday. “I know Deontay Wilder is going to want the rematch. You know what it feels like to not be able to land punches for nine rounds? But he kept coming and he kept trying and trying and trying.

“How demoralizing must it have been? … I gotta respect him a lot, he never disbelieved. He always believed he could knock me out and he almost did it.”

