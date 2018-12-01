Heavyweight prospect Joe Joyce makes statement with 1st-round destruction of Joe Hanks

Joe Joyce pursues Joe Hanks en route to his first-round stoppage on the Wilder-Fury undercard. Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

LOS ANGELES — Joe Joyce entered the night with six pro fights under his belt, but at 33 years old, he’s in a hurry to grab a title shot.

He certainly made the case that he’ll be ready for such an opportunity sooner than later with his performance Saturday at Staples Center in the pay-per-view opener to Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury.

Joyce (7-0, 7 knockouts) wobbled Joe Hanks with a jab, and then sent him free-falling with a devastating left hook. Hanks tried to collect himself, but fell a second time before referee Jerry Cantu waived it off at 2:25 of the opening round.

“I’m getting people out quickly,” Joyce pointed out. “I’ve got a lot of experience, I’m just going to improve on my strength and my speed. I’ve heard comments that I’m slow but I seem to land the shots and get the job done. I’m ready for anyone. I want to get in some bigger fights.”

The Olympic silver medalist from England is inching closer to a rating in The Ring’s heavyweight pecking order, but he still has much to prove. The Juggernaut now has endured two training camps with Abel Sanchez, and he’s showing off the Mexican Style the trainer of Gennady Golovkin loves to see.

Joyce also owns top-flight experience from his time competing in the World Series of Boxing. While he’s fared well as a pro to date, he’s yet to face anyone of consequence. Hanks (23-3, 15 KOs) now has lost three of his last five fights, including a KO loss to Andy Ruiz.

Still, Joyce took care of him in proper fashion and left no doubt he’s ready for bigger fights.

This night is all about the heavyweights, with Luis Ortiz also fighting on the undercard. Joyce made a statement that maybe someday soon, he’ll be fighting much farther up the card.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com.

