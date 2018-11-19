Canelo Alvarez looks to build his legacy, starting against Rocky Fielding

The Ring Magazine/WBA/WBA middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. Amanda Westcott/DAZN

He holds The Ring Magazine, WBA, WBC and lineal world middleweight championships, as well as a savings account that is much fuller than it used to be after signing a bountiful deal with DAZN.

However the training still has to happen…Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) can’t rest on his laurels or piles of greenery, as he looks to his next assignment, a clash with 168 pound contender Rocky Fielding.

Many fans are dismissing Fielding’s (27-1, 15 KOs) chances to severely test the redhead, who looked as good or better than ever in his most recent outing, when he edged Gennady Golovkin on the cards in their September rematch. But the England-based boxer does have that cliched puncher’s chance, being that he owns respectable power in a division one tick north of Canelo’s comfort zone of middleweight.

Canelo spoke at his camp, in San Diego, about fighting at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time. The face-off will take place Saturday, December 15. and will be streamed live on DAZN – which, at just $9.99 per month after a one-month free trial, means new subscribers to DAZN will enjoy the entire Canelo vs. Rocky fight night for free.

Legacy formation is now being clarified for the redhead hitter. Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Jorge Arce are standouts whom he is looks toward and spoken in the context of whether he keeps progressing. If Canelo defeats Fielding and joins this list, he would be the only one to be considered (by some) as a three-division world champion in a weight class above 140 pounds, for the record, for those caring about such statistics.

(Editor’s note: The Ring Magazine and RingTV.com do not recognize the WBA “regular titles as official championships. The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith holds the WBA title of import.)

“Like I’ve always said, I’ve always considered myself to be the best and now, more so than ever. I’m here because of that and because of that motivation to be the best. To be on the pound-for-pound list or not – that’s something that neither excites me nor upsets me,” Canelo said, when asked about motivations. “I’m just happy with what I’ve done and satisfied with what I am doing.

“It would be a big landmark in my career to be one of fewer than 10 Mexicans to win a world title in three divisions,” he said, touching on legacy. “It’s a big challenge for us and an important landmark that I want in my career. I feel really happy for us (and my team).

“It fills me with pride to be able to fight at Madison Square Garden. I’ve been wanting to fight there for years. To be in such a place where important people such as Muhammad Ali have fought is another landmark in my career. It is an honor to be at an arena like that,” said the Mexican, who has been a Las Vegas fixture for several years now.

“I’ve always said that words aren’t always necessary. I’m a serious person who doesn’t like to be talking or sending out messages to my opponents. I’ve always defined myself as being very serious in what I’m doing. I focus on getting in the ring and giving everything I have,” he said, when asked about his personality.

“Everything that was said about me and the attacks made against me as a person – well, I demonstrated what I’m really made of in my last fight. That’s the nicest feeling – to be able to shut mouths with facts,” he said, touching on the heat which erupted going into the rematch with “GGG.”

Per press release:

Canelo vs. Rocky is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Matchroom Boxing. David Lemieux vs. Tureano Johnson is a 12-round middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of The Tiger Management. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, December 15, at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Follow Michael Woods on Twitter @Woodsy1069.

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.